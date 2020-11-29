Dedicated volunteers bid goodbye to New Italy Driver Reviver

A dedicated group of volunteers have been recognised for helping operate the New Italy Driver Reviver on the Pacific Highway for 25 years.

FOR the past quarter of a century, a dedicated team of around 80 volunteers were the lifeblood of the New Italy Driver Reviver, providing free tea or coffee, biscuits and a chat to weary drivers heading north or south on the Pacific Highway.

However, with the growth in nearby facilities seeing a decline in demand for the Driver Reviver, the tough decision was made last week to call time on their work.

Transport for NSW Director North Region Anna Zycki said the volunteers had provided an invaluable service for 25 years.

"About 80 volunteers ran this free service for those driving to and from holiday destinations," Ms Zycki said.

"These included members of surrounding communities as well as Lions, SES and the Rural Fire Service, with many people volunteering for the whole 25 years it's been running."

Ms Zycki said getting drivers to take a break during a long drive helps combat fatigue and reduces the incidences of crashes and fatalities along this busy highway.

"I would like to thank all the volunteers for their wonderful contribution to the cause of road safety on behalf of Transport for NSW, and I'm sure I speak on behalf of the entire community in expressing my gratitude," Ms Zycki said.

"At its peak, the team handed out supplies to more than 8000 travellers each year.

"COVID-19 restrictions meant only a limited number of volunteers gathered for an official thank you on site."

The New Italy Driver Reviver Committee thanks all volunteers, past and present, the New Italy Museum and the sponsors who have made this program such a success.