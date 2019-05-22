Dedication shows reward for life

Rex Green at the annoucement of the 2018 Grafton Showgirl.

Rex Green at the annoucement of the 2018 Grafton Showgirl. Caitlan Charles

YEARS of dedication and hours donated were rewarded for three Valley residents at this year's Grafton Show.

Ann Ford-Edwards, Alan Ryall and Barry Mitchell all became life members of the society two weeks ago.

Volunteering her time at the Grafton Show runs in the blood for Ms Ford-Edwards.

She is a fourth-generation life member of the Grafton Show Society.

The pavilion is named after her grandfather Thomas John "TJ” Ford.

FAMILY TRADITION: Ann Ford-Edwards is a fourth-generation life member of the Grafton Show Society. Kathryn Lewis

A frame, the handiwork of her brother and created from the floorboards taken up in the pavilion lists the many generations who have dedicated their lives to the show - Ms Ford-Edwards, her father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

She began as a steward in the pavilion in 1964 and has served on the Clarence Pastoral and Agricultural Society for several years where she was the honorary treasurer and secretary for various stints.

The 1972 Showgirl lives and breathes the Grafton Show, but said she never expected to be inducted as life member.

"That was just awesome ... I couldn't believe it,” she said.

Alan Ryall was also awarded the coveted pin.

Mr Ryall said he began volunteering at the show in 1988 after realising there was a demand for help.

He said he stayed away from the "technical stuff” and got involved in organising displays and stalls on the ground.

Today, you will find him behind the bar at any event the showground puts on, as the licensee.

He said the down to earth people have kept him coming back for more than 30 years.

Despite countless good memories of his time with the Show Society, he said being recognised for his hard work was the highlight.

"It is humbling to receive that honour especially to be nominated and accepted by people I have a lot of respect for, it's always great to get a pat on the back,” he said.