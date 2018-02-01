DEDICATION: Walls recognised for years of service

NETBALL: "I might not be able to compete at the Games, but at least I am carrying the baton.”

Those are the words of Grafton Netball Association president Cathy Walls, who has been honoured with inclusion in the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Walls will carry the baton for 400m of the relay through Coffs Harbour after she was nominated for her dedication to local netball.

Walls has been president for more than 15 years, and was on the executive for five years before that.

"This is a recognition for not only women in sport - which is wonderful in itself - but it's a recognition for our sport in netball. It recognises that volunteers are appreciated,” she said.

"I just hope I don't drop it, or trip over or do something silly.”

While she joined the sport as a junior player herself, Walls said she got into the volunteer side of the game when she had her own children who started playing and she has stayed ever since.

"I have made some great friends along the way and I have a great executive down at the courts,” she said.

"I also have a real passion for the sport, and I have always thought you should involve yourself somewhere in the community.”

Walls said she has been lucky to have bosses who have supported her dedication to netball, and her late husband Dennis, who was just as ingrained in the sport as herself.

Over her years involved with Grafton netball, Walls said watching the development of junior stars has been the greatest part.

And now she is hoping to catch one of those juniors in action during the games in Verity Simmons, who is pushing for inclusion in the Australian squad.

Walls will be joined at today's baton relay by fellow Clarence Valley runners Richard Taffs, Peter Webster, Harry Menzies and Glyn Williams.