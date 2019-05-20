Deegan gracious in defeat

Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan at his after party at the East Lismore Bowling Club.

Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan at his after party at the East Lismore Bowling Club. Adam Hourigan

PATRICK Deegan was gracious in defeat on Saturday night as he called opponent Kevin Hogan to concede the race.

"It's disappointing but I'm also very proud of the campaign we ran, and the team and our amazing volunteers,” he said.

Mr Deegan said Mr Hogan had run "a fantastic campaign” and was "obviously a very popular member”.

He said he will be spending the next couple of weeks with family after a long campaign, but it is "too early to make any decision” on whether we will see him back in the running in three years.

After an election result that defied every opinion poll, Mr Deegan said he was proud his party took a "brave approach” despite it failing to get them over the line.

"I think Labor was very brave with policies we took to the campaign,” he said.

"We took a big agenda to the electorates. I guess it is possible that it may have been too much policy.

"But it is hard to know what voters were thinking on election day.”