Deegan to put best foot forward in battle for Page

Patrick Deegan has been preselected as Labor's candidate for the seat of Page.

VOTERS on the northern beaches now know who the major opposition to Page MP Kevin Hogan in the next federal election will be.

While Mr Hogan spent yesterday door knocking around Moonee Beach before spending time later in the day talking to voters at the Moonee Beach Tavern, the local branch of the Labor Party was busy voting in its pre-selection contest.

Mr Deegan won the vote against Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith.

Mr Deegan thanked Labor members for putting their faith in him saying he is proud to represent Labor for the people of Page.

Mr Deegan said he will now focus on engaging with the people living in the large electorate that stretches from the Northern Rivers down to the Clarence Valley and into the Coffs Coast's northern beaches as far as Sapphire Beach.

"With the endorsement of Labor members, I will now put my energy into the issues and concerns of the Page community," he said.

The Labor candidate said his work as Manager of a regional service supporting families takes him across the Page electorate.

"I work from Lismore, Casino and Grafton offices," Mr Deegan said.

"I see the needs of people struggling to cope who need local services to help them remain in their communities.

"Page is typical of rural and regional communities which have strong population growth requiring services and infrastructure, including transport and NBN services to continue to grow."

Mr Deegan's win is the first time a Casino resident has represented the Page electorate.

Mr Deegan said he is proud to come from Casino, which is a town strategically situated towards the heart of the large Page electorate.

"The Casino community is typical of many in the Page electorate," he said.

"Casino is a family town with a high percentage of pensioners and has high needs for health, education, jobs and social services.

"These are areas the National/Coalition government has neglected."