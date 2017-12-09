Menu
Graffiti labels home owners child abusers, murders

WORRY: The residents of Bacon St are concerned after defamatory graffiti was sprayed outside their homes.
WORRY: The residents of Bacon St are concerned after defamatory graffiti was sprayed outside their homes. Caitlan Charles
by Caitlan Charles

THE residents of Bacon St, between Villiers and Duke streets, are at the end of their tether.

In the early hours of Friday morning, someone wrote defamatory statements on the road pointing to peoples homes, naming them as child abusers, murders and drug dealers.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said after living in the street for nearly 30 years, he's had enough.

"There was a car parked across the road, it was sitting there for a while," the resident said.

"They were parked in a driveway and then they backed out and were facing Villiers Street.

"After that, my wife has seen him walking along with the spray can."

This is only one of the many 'happenings' in the street that this resident is fed up with.

He described cars coming and going at all hours of the night and one situation where a man was taking photos over the fence of peoples properties.

The residents have made formal complaints to the police about the situation, but they feel nothing is being done.

"My neighbour is scared," he said. "She's embarrassed with it on the street."

"It was a beautiful, quiet street, now these (people) have come here and it's bloody awful. It's that bad that I am selling up and going."

