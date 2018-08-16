Bledisloe upset as simple as having Twenty20 vision

THE magic number is 20.

Australia's hopes of winning back the Bledisloe Cup for the first time in 16 years rests with their ability to hold New Zealand to 20 points or fewer.

Recent history shows that if the Wallabies can contain the All Blacks to less than three converted tries they will win.

In the past 21 encounters over seven years, Australia has held their Tasman rivals to 20 points or fewer in six games, and lost just one - the 20-6 defeat in the 2011 Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Their only wins against the All Blacks in that time have come when they've held the Kiwis to 18, 19 and 20 points respectively, along with two draws of 12-all and 18-all.

When the All Blacks have scored more than 20 points, they have won every match since 2011.

Wallabies conductor Bernard Foley highlighted the importance of restricting the Kiwis' scintillating attack at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.

"These games come down to defence, it's not how many points you can score, it's how much you restrict them to," Foley said.

"That's something we learnt throughout the June series (against Ireland).

"I always back our attack when our defence is solid, when we're able to halt momentum.

"I have no dilemmas in the quality of our attacking plays. It's more in our defence and our mindset there."

Kurtley Beale is likely to have Reece Hodge as a centre partner. Picture: Getty.

One of the keys to shutting down the All Blacks will be to pressure their five-eighth, Beauden Barrett, and Foley indicated Australia's forwards led by David Pocock will be racing up to shut him down.

"You don't want to give him time and space," Foley said.

"He's definitely an attacking player. He always has that attacking mindset. I don't think you can say that he's a conservative 10.

"He's one who'll chance his hand and someone you have to try to shut down earlier because you'll struggle later."

Another major area of focus for Australia will be their midfield defence, with the expectation they will field Kurtley Beale and Reece Hodge as their centre combination.

It will be an obvious area for New Zealand to target, but Foley backs his backline to hold off the raids.

"Totally confident, those guys, whoever gets the nod, no one's a liability in our defence and their job is to make their tackles and we have to fully rely on them to do that," Foley said.

The Wallabies are wary of Kiwi star Beauden Barrett. Picture: Brett Costello

Australia won the last Test between the two nations last October 23-18, producing a memorable defensive display in the final moments as New Zealand surged at their line before coughing the ball up under pressure after the siren.

"I have been a part of a couple of games where they have stolen right at the death," Foley said.

"But it just comes back to being assured of what we're doing, guys backing their role, doing their job for the full 80 minutes.

"They're such a quality side that every game goes down to those 80 minutes. Whether you've got a lead or you're losing, you've got to stay on the task til the 80th minute because it does become game-defining or even series-defining, especially to the last whistle."

Past 21 matches between Australia and New Zealand

October 21, 2017: Wallabies 23 defeated All Blacks 18

August 26, 2017: All Blacks 35 defeated Wallabies 29

August 19, 2017: All Blacks 54 defeated Wallabies 34

October 22, 2016: All Blacks 37 defeated Wallabies 10

August 27, 2016: All Blacks 29 defeated Wallabies 9

August 20, 2016: All Blacks 42 defeated Wallabies 8

October 31, 2015 (RWC final): All Blacks 34 defeated Wallabies 17

August 15, 2015: All Blacks 41 defeated Wallabies 13

August 8, 2015: Wallabies 27 defeated All Blacks 19

October 18, 2014: All Blacks 29 defeated Wallabies 28

August 23, 2014: All Blacks 51 defeated Wallabies 20

August 16, 2014: Wallabies 12 drew with All Blacks 12

October 19, 2013: All Blacks 41 defeated Wallabies 33

August 24, 2013: All Blacks 27 defeated Wallabies 16

August 17, 2013: All Blacks 47 defeated Wallabies 29

October 20, 2012: Wallabies 18 drew with All Blacks 18

August 25, 2012: All Blacks 22 defeated Wallabies 0

August 18, 2012: All Blacks 27 defeated Wallabies 19

October 16, 2011 (RWC semi-final): All Blacks 20 defeated Wallabies 6

August 27, 2011: Wallabies 25 defeated All Blacks 20

August 6, 2011: All Blacks 30 defeated Wallabies 14