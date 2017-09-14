Defensive lapses cost Liverpool in Champions League return

Mohamed Salah, right, challenges for the ball with Sevilla's Clement Lenglet in the Champions League. Salah scored one of Liverpool's goals in the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, right, challenges for the ball with Sevilla's Clement Lenglet in the Champions League. Salah scored one of Liverpool's goals in the 2-2 draw at Anfield. Frank Augstein

LIVERPOOL has returned to the UEFA Champions League with a 2-2 draw against Sevilla at Anfield.

The Reds' display was bookended by two poor pieces of defending - conceding within five minutes before giving up a 2-1 lead to cop an equaliser from Carlos Joaquín Correa in the 72nd minute.

Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind and played some sizzling first-half football, capped by Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah goals.

But the former also missed a penalty, won by Sadio Mane, while the hosts enjoyed a number of strong chances to extend their lead.

Then came the La Liga side's sucker punch, and, they arguably finished the stronger, with the Reds ending with 10 men after Joe Gomez was marched in the final seconds.

Philippe Coutinho was summoned off the bench with 14 minutes to go for his Liverpool return.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Premier League outfits Tottenham and Manchester City.

Spurs won a pulsating clash at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund, featuring three superb first-half goals - all within the opening 15 minutes.

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane sliced the Germans apart down Spurs' left, with the skipper scoring the decisive third in the second-half.

But Andriy Yarmolenko's first-half, left-foot curler from way outside the box was the goal of the Matchday, and, the Bundesliga outfit was hard done by with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having a goal disallowed that would have made it 2-2.

In Holland, John Stones set the tone for Pep Guardiola's side with an early goal at Feyenoord, before star strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus got in on the party.

Centre-back Stones netted a fourth to inflict a heavy defeat on the Dutch champions, with Australian Brad Jones in goal.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos did the damage for Real Madrid as they started their title defence with a 3-0 win over Cyrpriot outfit APOEL.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasted no time in showing Real Madrid what they have been missing during his five-game domestic suspension, by scoring twice.

Ronaldo, banned for pushing a referee after being sent off in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup, opened the scoring after just 12 minutes from Gareth Bale's low cross.

The Portuguese doubled his tally from the penalty spot before Sergio Ramos's overhead kick rounded off the scoring.

Facundo Ferreyra scored one goal and set up another as Shakhtar Donetsk upset Napoli 2-1. Besiktas managed to break through FC Porto's defence to open its Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win.

Youri Tielemans levelled a minute after Emil Forsberg's opener for RB Leipzig to salvage a 1-1 draw for French champions Monaco.