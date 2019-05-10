'Degrading and disgusting' woman-basher sentenced to prison

A MAN who punched his mother in the face when she tried to stop him attacking another woman has received a 12-month jail term.

When Bradley Crittenden went before Ipswich Magistrates Court, a police prosecutor labelled his assaults on the women as "degrading and disgusting".

The magistrate was puzzled why a man would assault his own mother so badly he would cause her facial injuries.

Bradley Robert Crittenden, 31, from West Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault causing bodily harm on December 15 last year; obstructing police; committing public nuisance on September 11; contravening a domestic violence order; and evading a train fare on August 8.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Crittenden has a less than enviable history and his conduct in the assaults were deplorable.

"His conduct toward them was degrading, humiliating, disgusting," Sen-Const Shelton said.

"It was a brutal and sustained attack, which ceased on the intervention of a third party."

Sen-Const Shelton said police had to assist the second victim, his 57-year-old mother, when they arrived at the West Ipswich home.

Police sought a jail term of 12 months with Crittenden to serve one-third of the sentence before being released to parole. He had already been held in jail for 138 days before his sentence, and appeared in the dock before Magistrate Andy Cridland.

At the time of the offences, Crittenden was on a suspended sentence for other matters.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Crittenden "expresses his remorse and disgust at his behaviour" and had written a letter to the court to back it up.

Mr Fairclough said Crittenden had suffered mental issues and self-medicated with alcohol but this was no excuse.

Mr Cridland said the facts showed a degree of extreme violence.

"Officers found that you had assaulted a woman and your mother stepped in and you then assaulted her," he said.

"When you think about it, it is disgusting and degrading behaviour.

"When she steps in and begs you to stop, you turn around and punch her in the face.

"It is hard to understand why someone would do that."

Mr Cridland noted Crittenden had a lengthy criminal history.

He sentenced Crittenden to 12 months' jail, with immediate parole release after taking into account the four months he had already spent in jail.

The previous suspended sentence of four months was activated and will be served concurrently.

"If you muck this up, you will be serving jail time," Mr Cridland said.

"Realistically, Mr Crittenden, if you are ever back before the court on similar offences, it would be hard to understand why you would not be sentenced to a number of years imprisonment."