Delay could be 'silver lining' for local ALS office

The Northern NSW Aboriginal Tenants Advice and Advocacy Services is located in the Gurehlgam building in Victoria Street, Grafton.

ON THE day it was to officially move to Coffs Harbour the local Aboriginal Legal Service is still answering calls from its Grafton office.

And according to members of the local Aboriginal community, a date for an actual move has not been set.

Late last year the NSW/ACT ALS announced it would move its Grafton office from its headquarters at the Gurehlgam centre, sparking outrage.

On Friday the last administrative worker in the offcer, Leanne Williams, left work supposedly closing the doors of the ALS for the final time.

But yesterday the office opened, with a volunteer answering phone calls.

The volunteer said staff had not been told when the move would happen.

He could not say what was happening, but passed on questions from The Daily Examiner, to senior staff members.

The Examiner asked:

Has the ALS found premises in Coffs Harbour?

Why has the move to Coffs Harbour been delayed?

How long before the new office opens?

The ALS had not replied by the paper's deadline last yesterday.

When announcing the move, the ALS offered Grafton staff positions at the proposed Coffs Harbour office, or offer redundancies to those not prepared to move.

Ms Williams, field officer Andrew Jeffrey and regional administrative co-ordinator Taryn Duroux, took redundancies because of family commitments.

Some Aboriginal community members can see a silver lining in the delay with two of the architects of the move, ALS acting CEO Janelle Clark and ALS board chairman Bunja Smith no longer involved.

Community members said the new CEO Karly Warner has been in consultation with key Clarence Valley people, including Mayor Jim Simmons about the proposed moves.

"We're hoping the move might still not happen,” said one former ALS employee.

"The new CEO has been talking to people, which makes us think they might be prepared to rethink it.”

He said the majority of the Aboriginal community was determined to keep fighting for the Grafton office to remain open.

He said even if the move did go ahead, there was a lot of work to do before it could open.

"They still have to move all the files and office equipment out of the current office,” he said.

"And they've let all the admin and office staff go. That's how up in the air this all still is.”