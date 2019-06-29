Menu
St Catherine's Villa, Grafton.
Delay for aged care expansion

Tim Howard
29th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
RESIDENTS concerned about noise and safety issues arising from a DA to expand a Grafton aged care facility have forced a delay in the process.

Clarence Valley Council has deferred a decision on a DA from Southern Cross Care to expand its North St facility from 63 to 83 beds.

Residents in O'Malley Cl, which allows access to the site, have made 40 submissions and submitted a petition with 140 signatures citing concerns for their safety and noise from workers entering and leaving, as well as parking.

Mayor Jim Simmons moved for the deferment to allow staff to have further talks with residents about their concerns.

Not all councillors agreed with Crs Andrew Baker and Karen Toms, arguing they were delaying the inevitable.

But Cr Simmons said if staff could discover an alternate access to the site, it would benefit residents and the council.

