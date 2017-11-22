'Delay helps us keep our promise': Hogan

WITH the highly anticipated same-sex marriage bill looming above parliamentarians heads, Malcolm Turnbull has made the decision to delay the sitting of the Lower House.

According to Page MP Kevin Hogan, the decision to delay the resumption of Parliament would give the Senate more time to discuss the bill.

"The decision... was made after it became clear that the Senate would not finish debating the private members bill before the Lower House returned,” Mr Hogan said.

Parliament will be delayed by a week, but the Coalition are still promising to pass the same-sex marriage bill before Christmas.

Mr Turnbull claimed it was 'common sense' for Parliament, which was supposed to resume on Monday, to help postponed.

Despite the Prime Minster stating he raised the issue with Labor leader Bill Shorten a week ago, the ABC reported that he said: "I think it's a joke that the Prime Minister, who's frightened of his own party room, frightened of the Parliament, frightened of the electorate, is just cancelling Parliament for a week.”

"Turnbull's just cancelling Parliament because he's having a hard day at the office.”

The delay in Parliament is also thought to allow the Coalition time to sort out their ongoing citizenship issues.

Mr Hogan said this is the right thing to do in this situation.

"I think it is appropriate to give members of both houses the opportunity to speak on the bill,” he said.

"This delay allows that to happen while keeping to our promise of passing the bill before Christmas.”

A number of crossbench MPs are behind the push for Parliament to sit on Monday next week.

Support from four crossbenchers, who are expected to sign Labor's letter to abandon the delay of Parliament, will bring the number of MPs who want Parliament to sit to 73, the same number the government has on the floor at the moment.