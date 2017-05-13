21°
News

Delay your trip down the Gwydir

13th May 2017 9:55 AM
Cyclists in the C Grade division including a host of local Grafton Cycle Club on the Gwydir Highway competing in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic on Saturday, May 7.
Cyclists in the C Grade division including a host of local Grafton Cycle Club on the Gwydir Highway competing in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic on Saturday, May 7. Matthew Elkerton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The Gwydir Highway is closed in both directions between Grafton and Glen Innes for the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

Westbound lanes of the highway will be closed until 2:05pm at Bald Nob Road in Bald Nob (25km east of Glen Innes)

Eastbound lanes of the highway will close from 7am until 10am at Tindal Road in Eatonsville (15km west of Grafton).

Motorists are advised to delay their trip between Grafton and Glen Innes until the highway reopens.

The race will start around 7:15am on Prince Street in Grafton and travel along the Gwydir Highway, Bald Nob Road and New England Highway and local roads in Glen Innes then travel along the Gwydir Highway to Dodds Lane and Elsmore Road in Elsmore (20kms east of Inverell), before rejoining the highway to finish in Inverell.

Motorists travelling between Glen Innes and Inverell are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise caution.

Motorists should also follow the directions of traffic controllers at the intersections of the Gwydir Highway at Dodds Lane and at Elsmore Road.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Alarm saves couple in Southgate house fire

Alarm saves couple in Southgate house fire

Southgate couple lucky to be alive after tragic fire

Delay your trip down the Gwydir

Cyclists in the C Grade division including a host of local Grafton Cycle Club on the Gwydir Highway competing in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic on Saturday, May 7.

Cycle classic road closures

New-found fame for the girl with a Voice

SHOOTING FOR THE STARS: Rachael Noakes at work in Grafton reflects on her Voice journey so far.

Grafton singer reflects The Voice journey so far

Vintage Victa Mowers like new

Jake and Allan Wilcox with one of their restored Victa Mowers at the Grafton Show.

Restoration project a family affair

Local Partners

A celebration of community and environment

"A celebration of environment and the way that people engage with it and celebrate it...”

Delay your trip down the Gwydir

Cyclists in the C Grade division including a host of local Grafton Cycle Club on the Gwydir Highway competing in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic on Saturday, May 7.

Cycle classic road closures

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Get a free photo taken with your mum

Have a free Mother's Day photo taken at Grafton Shoppingworld today, tomorrow and on Sunday

A present your mum can keep forever

Hollywood fearing worst US summer in a decade

TOO many sequels mean Hollywood is bracing for one of their worst peak seasons in years.

New-found fame for the girl with a Voice

SHOOTING FOR THE STARS: Rachael Noakes at work in Grafton reflects on her Voice journey so far.

Grafton singer reflects The Voice journey so far

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

Doug Anthony All Stars to play Saraton

The Doug Anthony All Stars will be appearing at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on July 16. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, May 16, 10am.

DAAS to take over stage during July Carnival

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Sunrise Across The Clarence River

3 Grafton Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Draw your curtains and start the day with a spectacular sunrise across the Clarence River, wander across the road to the jetty and enjoy some time fishing...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $385,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Family Home with Fantastic River Views

6 McCowan Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 6 $489,000

The property is located in Maclean with a northerly aspect. Dual vehicle access is provided on the fully fenced 626sqm allotment. Prominently positioned in a...

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $440,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

Owner Committed Elsewhere - New Price

26 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $426,000

Beautifully presented and in a prime location, neighbouring a park-like land reserve is this family home in the fast growing Townsend area. The nearly three...

BOWTELL BARGAIN!

37 BOWTELL AVENUE, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 $275,000

With views over the agricultural farms, only a few blocks away from the GDS Club, just as close to infants, primary and high schools and a 10 minute walk into...

Love That View

5-7 Conway Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $125,000

What's not to love about this one? Definitely one of the best available residential blocks within the beautiful Riverside town of Lawrence. Just imagine waking...

Lot 11 Stockmans Rest - 5491m2

Lot 11 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $159,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

Lot 6 Stockmans Rest - 4001m2

Lot 6 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $164,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

Lot 9 Stockmans Rest - 3.75 hectares

Lot 9 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $179,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

A little slice of Bali on the northern beaches

RESORT LIVING: This Corindi Beach home takes inspiration from Bali.

An Asian-inspired house is causing quite a stir on the Coffs Coast.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!