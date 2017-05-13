Delay your trip down the Gwydir

Cyclists in the C Grade division including a host of local Grafton Cycle Club on the Gwydir Highway competing in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic on Saturday, May 7.

The Gwydir Highway is closed in both directions between Grafton and Glen Innes for the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

Westbound lanes of the highway will be closed until 2:05pm at Bald Nob Road in Bald Nob (25km east of Glen Innes)

Eastbound lanes of the highway will close from 7am until 10am at Tindal Road in Eatonsville (15km west of Grafton).

Motorists are advised to delay their trip between Grafton and Glen Innes until the highway reopens.

The race will start around 7:15am on Prince Street in Grafton and travel along the Gwydir Highway, Bald Nob Road and New England Highway and local roads in Glen Innes then travel along the Gwydir Highway to Dodds Lane and Elsmore Road in Elsmore (20kms east of Inverell), before rejoining the highway to finish in Inverell.

Motorists travelling between Glen Innes and Inverell are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise caution.

Motorists should also follow the directions of traffic controllers at the intersections of the Gwydir Highway at Dodds Lane and at Elsmore Road.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.