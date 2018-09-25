Menu
Visitors to the Royal National Park look at a large whale carcass washed up on Wattamolla Beach. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP
News

Delayed removal of whale from NSW beach

25th Sep 2018 6:39 AM


AUTHORITIES are still trying to work out how they can remove a whale carcass stranded in an inlet south of Sydney for a week.

The male whale's body, estimated to be 20 metres long, first became lodged on rocks near Wattamolla Beach on September 17 before it was washed onto the sand on Monday.

Sharks have been feeding off the carcass in the remote inlet located in Royal National Park, more than 15km by car or boat from the nearest town.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has told visitors to stay out of the water.

Whale welfare group ORRCA said the whale was male but its species was yet to be confirmed.

A member of the group had estimated the whale was about 20 metres though its position in shallow water meant no formal measurement had been taken.

Towing the carcass back out to sea is one of a range of options being considered by the NSW environment office.

But the whale's size and the beach's location meant disposal options were limited, a spokesperson said.

