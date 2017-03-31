Delayed roadworks to start on Pacific Hwy north of Grafton

CRACKED AND BROKEN: A truck narrowly avoids a large pothole on the Pacific Hwy near Ulmarra.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific Hwy between Centenary Dr and Swan Lane, north of Grafton.

The maintenance work will replace the remaining 700 metres of road surface south of Swan Lane to make it safer.

It was initially scheduled for April, but couldn't be carried out due to the significant rainfall associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Work will also be carried out to repair damage caused by the wet weather to the recently completed new surface on the Pacific Highway near Centenary Drive. Work will take place from May 8 between 7am and 6pm and is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather permitting.

For the safety of workers and motorists, one overtaking lane on the Pacific Hwy at Swan Creek will be closed and a reduced speed limit will be in place.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic App or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.