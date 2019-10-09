Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on scene at Erskineville Station following a death. Picture: focushafnium/Reddit
Police on scene at Erskineville Station following a death. Picture: focushafnium/Reddit
News

Delays following death at train station

by Ally Foster
9th Oct 2019 11:39 AM

A person has died following an incident at a Sydney train station this morning, with passengers being told to expect delays.

Police are on the scene at Erskineville Station and passengers have been evacuation from the platform following the fatality.

The NSW Police and Sydney Trains confirmed to news.com.au that a person had died at the station.

"Please continue to allow additional travel time due to a Fatality at Erskineville," T4 Sydney Trains said in a tweet.

"Longer then usual waiting times are currently being experienced between Sydenham and Sutherland."

A video taken at the station shows dozens of police and emergency service crews standing on a platform next to a stopped train.

A photo, which was posted to Reddit, shows passengers packed onto the opposite platform.

Passengers were evacuated from the platform. Picture: focushafnium/Reddit
Passengers were evacuated from the platform. Picture: focushafnium/Reddit

 

 

A shuttle train service is operating between Bondi Junction and Central and between Sutherland and Cronulla to help ease delays.

Commuters are being told to allow for plenty of extra travel time and to listen to announcements at the station.

Confused passengers took to Twitter this morning to ask what was causing the delays.

"@TrainsInfo what is happening at Erskineville Station? #paxevacuation from platform 3? And loads of Police?!" one user wrote.

"And when are we going to get a train that will stop to pick up all of these passengers who are stranded here?!"

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 224 636

More Stories

erskineville sydney tragedy train station

Top Stories

    Houses exploding, nowhere to hide: Bushfire catastrophe

    Houses exploding, nowhere to hide: Bushfire catastrophe

    Opinion A FIREY who is now in hospital after an ember went in his eye has given a frightening account of the Rappville bushfire and the devastation it has caused.

    FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

    FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

    News Find out the latest fire and road updates this morning

    NATURE'S FURY: Inside the Purgatory Creek Fire

    premium_icon NATURE'S FURY: Inside the Purgatory Creek Fire

    Photos The Purgatory Creek fire has so far burnt 1103 hectares of land between Jackadgery...

    • 9th Oct 2019 12:38 PM
    NOW OPEN: Your first look at the new supermarket in Maclean

    premium_icon NOW OPEN: Your first look at the new supermarket in Maclean

    Business Take a look inside Ritchies IGA supermarket