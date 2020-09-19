Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Roadworks on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino start next week.
Roadworks on the Bruxner Highway between Lismore and Casino start next week.
News

Delays, lane closures as $1.5M highway work gets underway

19th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WORK is to commence on a $1.5m upgrade of the Bruxner Highway between Casino and Lismore.

NSW has engaged Lismore City Council to rebuild a one-kilometre section of the Bruxner Highway about 15 kilometres east of Casino, and to install about 500 metres of new guardrail.

According to North Coast based member of the upper house, Ben Franklin, the improvements will provide work for about 20 local contractors and suppliers and supporting about 30 local jobs in total.

"We know how important it is to keep jobs and money in local economies during these challenging times, which is why I'm excited to see this project get under way from next week," he said.

Work will start next Wednesday and is expected to be completed in three months, weather permitting.

Work will be carried out from 7am to 6pm on weekdays and some weekend work may be required.

Lane closures and a reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours, and motorists should allow up to five minutes extra travel time, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Check out these North Coast builds up for awards

        Premium Content Check out these North Coast builds up for awards

        News Aged care creativity and affordable hilltop build showcases regional class

        DOUBLE HEADER: Vikings christen new courts at Grafton PCYC

        Premium Content DOUBLE HEADER: Vikings christen new courts at Grafton PCYC

        Basketball Grafton welcome Bellinger Valley for huge night of basketball on brand new...

        Yamba volunteer takes out top prize in regional awards

        Premium Content Yamba volunteer takes out top prize in regional awards

        News Helen Brown from the Aboriginal Legal Service and the Justice Advocacy Service has...

        VOTE NOW: Who's got the spunkiest mullet?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who's got the spunkiest mullet?

        Offbeat Check out these top blokes who’ve entered their pride and joy