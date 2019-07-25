Menu
Roadworks will be in place this week
Delays on Clarence roads today and next week

Adam Hourigan
by
25th Jul 2019 10:20 AM

IF YOU'RE travelling around the Clarence Valley this week, except some delays on the road network.

Today there will be one day of spray sealing work on the Pacific Highway at Tyndale as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and intermittent stoppages of up to five minutes between 10am and 3pm.

This work is usually carried out at night but will be completed during the day as overnight temperatures are currently too low to guarantee the quality of the bitumen seal.

Next week on the Armidale Road at Nymboida, there will be delays as load testing work is carried out on Pollock bridge.

Work will be carried out on Tuesday July 30 and Tuesday August 6, between 6am and 5pm, weather permitting.

Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane at times during the inspection, which is essential to install gauges on the bridge for structural analysis. These lane closures will not impact school bus services.

Motorists may experience delays of up to 10 minutes during lane closures, although delays of this duration will be kept to a minimum and every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience.

　

