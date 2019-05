LIVE Traffic is reporting that a truck breakdown is blocking one lane of the Pacific Highway.

It is reported that the truck breakdown is near Glencoe Road, approximately 10km north of the Iluka turnoff.

Caution is recommended around the area as there is already roadworks associated with the highway, lowering the speed limit.

Allow more time for travel through the area, and check www.livetraffic.com for updates on when the lane has been cleared.