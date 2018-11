Hundreds turns up to the the River Feast on Saturday, November 3.

BRINGING the Jacaranda Festival to a close, the River Feast had the community gathered at Memorial Park for a brilliant night of scrumptious food and good music.

With lots of food trucks with many different type of cuisine and local entertainment to keep everyone entertained, and plenty of Jacaranda beer to go around, the River Feast was a hive of activity right into the night.