Deliberate oil spill poses risk for community

IT'S going to be a long night for Grafton's fire fighters as they clean up an oil spill allegedly originating from a motorist doing burn outs in the area.

Grafton Fire and Rescue captain Garry Reardon said crews responded to a call at about 8.40pm, which likely came from a concerned member of the community, about an oil spill on a bridge near Grafton.

"We're currently out at the bridge that goes out to Carrs Island, near the (former) Peters Ice-cream Factory," Mr Reardon said.

Mr Reardon said over the past few nights a motorist had been doing burn-outs around town, with visible track marks appearing at several intersections around Grafton, and believed it was linked to the oil spill.

"What this person has done, is they have poured about five litres of oil on the bridge over here so they can do these burn outs, because they make it better so to speak," he said.

"As luck would have it, there is a crack in the seal on the edge of the bridge and about three litres of oil has gone into Carrs Creek, which connects directly to the Clarence River.

"A little bit of oil goes a long way, so we are out here making sure we clean that up."

Reardon added that the oil on the road could also present a potential risk for other motorists and road users if not managed.

"You know cyclists use this section, and motorcycle riders as well can come down the hill quite quickly, if they didn't see it, it could be quite dangerous," Reardon said.

This is understood to be the first incident of this kind that Grafton Fire and Rescue have responded to.

More to come.