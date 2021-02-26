‘Delicate operation’: Derailment clean up hampered by rain

More than 30 hours after a train derailed at Nana Glen, authorities have still not been able to access the site via road with overnight rain hampering efforts to expedite the clean up.

Personnel are being transported to the site via Australian Rail Track Corporation's rail cars and assessments will be done by drone to try and determine whether there is the opportunity for road access.

Personnel are being transported to the site of the train derailment in Nana Glen in ARTC rail cars as localised flooding has blocked roads.

Fire and Rescue NSW Incident Commander, Superintendent Greg Rankin said the immediate focus was reassessing the scene after around 60mm of rain fell last night, and developing a plan of action for remediating the site and making it safe.

Once that was done, control would be handed to the ARTC.

"This could be a long protracted incident," he said.

Fire and Rescue NSW Incident Commander Superintendent Greg Rankin at the command centre at Coramba Rural Fire Service station. Photo: Tim Jarrett

A train was coming down from Brisbane to take the carriages that remained on the track but further assessment would have to be done on the rail infrastructure to ensure it was safe to proceed.

And in a sign of the complex nature of the recovery effort, authorities are working together on incident action plans for just a few hours ahead.

"It's a very complex incident, exacerbated by the rain," Supt. Rankin said.

Teams at the site of the train derailment in Nana Glen, west of Coffs Harbour.

"Unlike a normal derailment where you might have certain sections disturbed, this one has actually undermined the rail itself so that's a delicate operation and we won't be rushing that."

One locomotive and 14 carriages were derailed in the crash early Thursday morning and initial fears that some of those included dangerous goods were allayed after FRNSW used a drone to establish they were still upright and on the track.

NSW Fire and Rescue shot dramatic aerial footage of the freight train derailment on Thursday at Nana Glen, west of Coffs Harbour.

Upwards of 60 people are now in the area working on the incident with authorities setting up a staging post at Coramba RFS.

The Environmental Protection Agency is also part of the effort and has been monitoring the impact of the derailment which included an estimated 8000 litres of diesel leaking out of a locomotive.

A spokesperson for the ARTC said all train services in the area were suspended.

"Planning for the removal of the train and recovery of rail operations is underway, however predicted poor weather and localised flooding will impact on the ability to clear the site," they said.

"ARTC will provide updates as progress is made, however the timeframe for the repair and recovery of the site remains unknown."