Boutique brewery’s $25 bottle of beer wows judges

A BOUTIQUE brewery which harvests wild yeasts and bacteria from the bush to make beer that sells for $25 a bottle has wowed judges at Delicious magazine's annual produce awards.

Marrickville's Wildflower Brewing & Blending took out the In The Bottle category for its unique high-quality ales.

Co-owner Topher Boehm is renowned for experimenting with native plants such as wattles to create native yeasts for the brewing process.

Wildflower beer is barrel-aged for nine months and bottle-aged for a further three as opposed to six weeks in the tank.

Brewer Topher Boehm with wife Bernadette at Wildflower in Marrickville. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

The end result in a longneck bottle is as expensive as many award-winning wines, but Mr Boehm says drinkers pay it because they know the work that goes into it.

"The price point is part of this larger idea of paying more for less, but better quality," he said. "It's not the easiest sell, but we can say here's why it's costing this much.

"You can get a six-pack of beer for that, but it's not the same product at the end of the day. Why is Clonakilla shiraz viognier not the same price as a bag of goon?"

The Delicious awards champion Australia's best and most innovative primary produce and producers with an emphasis on provenance, seasonality and sustainable production. Judges included top chefs Matt Moran, Colin Fassnidge and Peter Gilmore.

Editor-in-chief Kerrie McCallum said past winners have seen their business go "from strength to strength."

"The awards highlight the difference between cost and value; paying a little bit more for something that is super fresh, nutrient dense and raised using regenerative principles is investing in our health, helps build and sustain local and regional communities and that invests in the future health of the environment," she said.

Moonacres Farm from the Southern Highlands took out top prize in the coveted From The Earth category with organic produce grown "with as little intervention as possible".

Acclaimed chef Maggie Beer said the vegetables from Moonacres Farm were "unbelievable".

"The lettuces and greens were so beautiful, they might have been a bunch of flowers," she said.

Moonacres owners Phil and Lisa Lavers and said good produce was the secret to making children eat their vegies.

"Once kids have tasted real broccoli, they love it because it has a taste," he said.

"When you pick it at the right time and grow it in good soil, it tastes like it's supposed to and you get rich, tasty produce."

Phil and Lisa Lavers from Moonacres Farm in Wildes Meadow are finalists in the Delicious Produce Awards. Picture: Jonathan Ng

A report by market research firm Euromonitor International released in April found sales of organic fresh food in Australia had increased from $940 million in 2012 to $1.3 billion in 2017.

Chef Colin Fassnidge was most impressed by the variety of vegetables during the judging process. "If you just go to the supermarket it's not going to inspire you, but when you get this stuff the vegetables just blow you away."