Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DELIVERED: New solar blankets for Maclean Pool were funded by a NSW Government My Community Project grant.
DELIVERED: New solar blankets for Maclean Pool were funded by a NSW Government My Community Project grant.
News

DELIVERED: Maclean Pool’s new pride and joy

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
17th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAYING out this blanket will take more than just a flick of the wrists, but it may well lead to a warmer swim for the community.

New solar blankets have been delivered to Maclean Pool after the organisation won funding through an innovative funding scheme started by the State Government.

My Community Project invited community groups to pitch to the community in order to secure up to $200,000 in funding for a project of their choice.

With voting open to anyone in the Clarence electorate, the Maclean solar blanket program scraped in with the fourth highest total, securing $70,070 in funding.

Now the solar blankets had arrived, Maclean Pool manager Michelle Irwin said she was looking forward putting them to use and enabling the pool to be better utilised.

“At this stage we are hoping to open the pool longer in those shoulder periods around April and September,” she said.

“It will be a lot more comfortable for the swimmers.”

Having used them in the past at other pools, Ms Irwin said they could raise the temperature of the pool by anywhere from three to five degrees.

The only drawback was they weren’t like your average blanket, and Ms Irwin said getting them on and off could be quite labour intensive.

Stage one of planned works to improve accessibility and improve filtration at the Maclean pool is currently underway and Ms Irwin said she hoped the new blankets could be in use by September.

“They are working very hard, putting in a disabled toilet and changeroom,” she said.

“Now there is wheelchair access all the way in through to the amenities.”

The My Community Funding initiative also funded defibrillators in the Grafton CBD, community transport and a boardwalk through Windara Garden Wonderland in Casino.

clarence valley council coastal views maclean maclean pool
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Allan’s reward for long standing job

        premium_icon Allan’s reward for long standing job

        People and Places Public service medal recognises a more than 40 year career on the rail and the roads

        New highway section open to traffic

        premium_icon New highway section open to traffic

        News The Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade achieves another...

        TAKE A LOOK: How Iluka interchange transformed

        premium_icon TAKE A LOOK: How Iluka interchange transformed

        News Take a look back over the progress of the Iluka interchange

        New recovery grant to help small businesses post COVID-19

        premium_icon New recovery grant to help small businesses post COVID-19

        Business Thousands of small businesses reopening across NSW after the COVID-19 shutdown will...