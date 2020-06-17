DELIVERED: Maclean Pool’s new pride and joy

DELIVERED: New solar blankets for Maclean Pool were funded by a NSW Government My Community Project grant.

DELIVERED: New solar blankets for Maclean Pool were funded by a NSW Government My Community Project grant.

LAYING out this blanket will take more than just a flick of the wrists, but it may well lead to a warmer swim for the community.

New solar blankets have been delivered to Maclean Pool after the organisation won funding through an innovative funding scheme started by the State Government.

My Community Project invited community groups to pitch to the community in order to secure up to $200,000 in funding for a project of their choice.

With voting open to anyone in the Clarence electorate, the Maclean solar blanket program scraped in with the fourth highest total, securing $70,070 in funding.

Now the solar blankets had arrived, Maclean Pool manager Michelle Irwin said she was looking forward putting them to use and enabling the pool to be better utilised.

“At this stage we are hoping to open the pool longer in those shoulder periods around April and September,” she said.

“It will be a lot more comfortable for the swimmers.”

Having used them in the past at other pools, Ms Irwin said they could raise the temperature of the pool by anywhere from three to five degrees.

The only drawback was they weren’t like your average blanket, and Ms Irwin said getting them on and off could be quite labour intensive.

Stage one of planned works to improve accessibility and improve filtration at the Maclean pool is currently underway and Ms Irwin said she hoped the new blankets could be in use by September.

“They are working very hard, putting in a disabled toilet and changeroom,” she said.

“Now there is wheelchair access all the way in through to the amenities.”

The My Community Funding initiative also funded defibrillators in the Grafton CBD, community transport and a boardwalk through Windara Garden Wonderland in Casino.