22°
News

Delta sends Rachael into a spin on The Voice

Seanna Cronin
| 8th May 2017 8:45 PM
Grafton's Rachael Noakes performs Dear Life, by Delta Goodrem, on The Voice.
Grafton's Rachael Noakes performs Dear Life, by Delta Goodrem, on The Voice. Channel 9

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORGETTING the lyrics to a Delta Goodrem song while singing for Delta herself could be a recipe for disaster.

But it was a forgivable slip up for Grafton's Rachael Noakes on The Voice tonight.

The 23-year-old chose to sing Delta's Dear Life for her blind audition in the hopes of catching her idol's ear.

 "I'm petrified about singing a Delta song to Delta. Honestly I'm shaking in my boots," she said before taking to the stage.

"Having a chair turn wouldn't just change my life but prove to myself that I can do it and prove to my brothers and sisters that following your dreams is worth it."

Rachael Noakes performs on The Voice.
Rachael Noakes performs on The Voice. Channel 9

Both Delta and Kelly Rowland turned their chairs for the raw talent, who is one of 13 children.

"Thank you so much for singing my song," Delta said. "I feel like we changed up the second verse."

Rachael admitted to letting her nerves about singing to her musical idol get the better of her.

"At that moment when I realised Delta had turned around, that's when I forgot the lyrics," she said.

"I think the nerves got to me but what can you do? You think you know (the words) but you don't."

Rachael Noakes picture during her blind audition on The Voice.
Rachael Noakes picture during her blind audition on The Voice. Channel 9

It came as no surprise to Kelly, who said she had a lot of potential, when Rachael chose Delta as her mentor.

As her coach, Delta promised to teach her how to perform under the spotlight.  

"We can work on all those things that keep you in the pocket all the time," she said.

"I really believe I can tap into you."

Topics:  channel 9 television the voice the voice australia

Four key issues coming up at council

Four key issues coming up at council

RATES, flying fox dispersal and resident submissions among key issues facing Clarence Valley councillors at this week's meetings.

Magpies show fighting spirit in last-minute loss

Magpies take a moment together before the kick-off of the first grade clash during NRRRL Round 5 action between Lower Clarence Magpies and Mullumbimby Giants at Yamba League Field.

Mullumbimby score late try to upset Lower Clarence at home.

Will Grafton's Rachael be The Voice?

Former Grafton local Rachael Noakes, who will try out for a spot on The Voice tonight.

Tonight Rachael Noakes tries to turn the judges' chairs

Delta sends Rachael into a spin on The Voice

Grafton's Rachael Noakes performs Dear Life, by Delta Goodrem, on The Voice.

GRAFTON singer impresses her idol, despite forgetting her lyrics.

Local Partners

International Midwives Day celebrated by opening of new unit

IN KEEPING with modern standards, each of the WCUs five new birthing suites contain an impressive birthing bath

'Goanna pulling a religion'

Evelyn Gane was involved in the Goanna Pulling in Wooli for 17 years.

Evelyn remembers her time running goanna pulling

9 things to do this week

The fireworks go off as the action of sideshow alley continues at the Grafton ShowPhoto Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Check out what's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Archibald Prize heading to Grafton Regional Gallery

Archibald Prize 2016 winner "Barry" by Louise Hearman. The winner and finalists from the 2017 competition will arrive at the Grafton Regional Gallery in early 2018.

EXCLUSIVE: Rockstar of art exhibitions coming to Clarence

Fairy dust sprinkled onto Grafton show

FAIRY NICE: Day care provider Mary Fitzpatrick and Marty Wells with the fairy house on display at the Grafton Show.

Greg Ryan's miniature world on show

Delta sends Rachael into a spin on The Voice

GRAFTON singer impresses her idol, despite forgetting some of her lyrics.

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

Will Grafton's Rachael be The Voice?

Former Grafton local Rachael Noakes, who will try out for a spot on The Voice tonight.

Tonight Rachael Noakes tries to turn the judges' chairs

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Prestigious Oceanfront Penthouse

35/20 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $630,000

This is the beach side lifestyle opportunity you have been dreaming of. This spectacular ocean front penthouse apartment located within the prestigious Sands...

The Search Ends Here

3 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Located in the friendly village of Coutts Crossing and only a 15 minute drive into Grafton's CBD this is your opportunity to purchase a new home in a village...

Unlimited Potential

30 - 34 Skinner Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 $420,000

Already an established hive of activity and return clientele this commercial building offers two shop fronts (leased as a restaurant and clothes shop) plus two...

Instant Income

27 - 29 Skinner Street, South Grafton 2460

House 5 3 1 AUCTION

Located in the busy hub of central South Grafton you will find this large building, packed with charm and long term tenants! There is prime street frontage for the...

Terrific Townhouse

6/136 Yamba Road, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $299,500

Raine and Horne Yamba is delighted to present for sale this spacious brick and tile townhouse located midway between Yamba's beaches and the Yamba Fair Shopping...

Private and central on a large block of land.

3 Birrimal Close, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 2 $405,000

Beautifully maintained home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the central part of Iluka. Close to everything yet still maintains a private setting with large front...

Wooloweyah Charm

100 Lakes Boulevard, Wooloweyah 2464

House 3 3 1 $525,000

Full of character and charm, this well planned Wooloweyah home offers the ideal opportunity for those looking for a family home or investment. With high feature...

Farm Acreage With Waterfront

425 Tullymorgan Road, Lawrence 2460

Rural 3 1 2 $479,000

425 Tullymorgan Road offers 230 acres (approx), 3 bedroom home, large shed, cattle yards, access to Broad Water Creek and a 27 meg water licence. The 230 acres...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $412,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Escape From The Hustle and Bustle

Lot 3-369 Fortis Creek Road, Fortis Creek 2460

0 0 SALE

Immerse yourself in nature with this stunning approximately 155 acre parcel of land. Perfect for those looking to escape from the hustle and bustle. The property...

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Market confidence sky high in Grafton

44 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill sold at the Elders April/May Auction Night on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017.

Auction results indicate property market continues to rise

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!