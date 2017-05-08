Delta sends Rachael into a spin on The Voice

FORGETTING the lyrics to a Delta Goodrem song while singing for Delta herself could be a recipe for disaster.

But it was a forgivable slip up for Grafton's Rachael Noakes on The Voice tonight.

The 23-year-old chose to sing Delta's Dear Life for her blind audition in the hopes of catching her idol's ear.

"I'm petrified about singing a Delta song to Delta. Honestly I'm shaking in my boots," she said before taking to the stage.

"Having a chair turn wouldn't just change my life but prove to myself that I can do it and prove to my brothers and sisters that following your dreams is worth it."

Rachael Noakes performs on The Voice. Channel 9

Both Delta and Kelly Rowland turned their chairs for the raw talent, who is one of 13 children.

"Thank you so much for singing my song," Delta said. "I feel like we changed up the second verse."

Rachael admitted to letting her nerves about singing to her musical idol get the better of her.

"At that moment when I realised Delta had turned around, that's when I forgot the lyrics," she said.

"I think the nerves got to me but what can you do? You think you know (the words) but you don't."

Rachael Noakes picture during her blind audition on The Voice. Channel 9

It came as no surprise to Kelly, who said she had a lot of potential, when Rachael chose Delta as her mentor.

As her coach, Delta promised to teach her how to perform under the spotlight.

"We can work on all those things that keep you in the pocket all the time," she said.

"I really believe I can tap into you."