Deluge brings early end to night cricket

Westlawn's Ben Shipman guided the side with a well-earned 20 runs before a heavy deluge robbed players of any chance of a result at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

NIGHT CRICKET: Persistent rain brought an early close to Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket on Wednesday with Coutts Crossing Inspirations Paints and Westlawn sharing the spoils at McKittrick Park.

It was a minor reprieve for Westlawn who had struggled for runs earlier in the innings, before batsmen Rhys Hebbard (8) and Rick Bender (10) took to Coutts Crossing all-rounder Eli Fahey, scoring 18 off his first over, including six wides.

The mammoth over helped the side to a total of 4-73 at the 16-over mark before umpire Bruce Baxter made a decision to call players from the field as the surface continued to deteriorate due to the rain.

It had been a strict spell of bowling from Coutts Crossing opening seamers Hayden Woods (1 for 14 off 4) and Zac Page (1 for 14 off 4) that ensured the Westlawn side was not able to get the innings off to a rollicking start.

Left-handed all-rounder Ben Shipman (20) managed to stabilise the innings with a top order cameo before he was removed by the sharp efforts of Nick Wood (1 for 3 off 1).

The drawn result means both sides sit on the cusp of the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket top four within reach of Happy Smiles Easts who will be in night cricket action against Tucabia Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control next Wednesday.