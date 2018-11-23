Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westlawn's Ben Shipman guided the side with a well-earned 20 runs before a heavy deluge robbed players of any chance of a result at McKittrick Park.
Westlawn's Ben Shipman guided the side with a well-earned 20 runs before a heavy deluge robbed players of any chance of a result at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton
Cricket

Deluge brings early end to night cricket

Matthew Elkerton
by
23rd Nov 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NIGHT CRICKET: Persistent rain brought an early close to Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket on Wednesday with Coutts Crossing Inspirations Paints and Westlawn sharing the spoils at McKittrick Park.

It was a minor reprieve for Westlawn who had struggled for runs earlier in the innings, before batsmen Rhys Hebbard (8) and Rick Bender (10) took to Coutts Crossing all-rounder Eli Fahey, scoring 18 off his first over, including six wides.

The mammoth over helped the side to a total of 4-73 at the 16-over mark before umpire Bruce Baxter made a decision to call players from the field as the surface continued to deteriorate due to the rain.

It had been a strict spell of bowling from Coutts Crossing opening seamers Hayden Woods (1 for 14 off 4) and Zac Page (1 for 14 off 4) that ensured the Westlawn side was not able to get the innings off to a rollicking start.

Left-handed all-rounder Ben Shipman (20) managed to stabilise the innings with a top order cameo before he was removed by the sharp efforts of Nick Wood (1 for 3 off 1).

The drawn result means both sides sit on the cusp of the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket top four within reach of Happy Smiles Easts who will be in night cricket action against Tucabia Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control next Wednesday.

cleavers mechanical night cricket coutts crossing cricket mckittrick park night cricket westlawn
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Driver set stand trial over fatal crash

    premium_icon Driver set stand trial over fatal crash

    Crime A WATERVIEW Heights man charged with dangerous driving occasioning death will face trial next year over a fatal crash

    • 23rd Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    Good prawn season start comes with a catch

    premium_icon Good prawn season start comes with a catch

    Business Early start delivers promising results

    Minnie Water foreshore's revamp for Christmas

    premium_icon Minnie Water foreshore's revamp for Christmas

    Council News Work gets started on redevelopment

    • 23rd Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    Postmortem in suspicious Ballina death still outstanding

    premium_icon Postmortem in suspicious Ballina death still outstanding

    Crime Aaron Marks suffered fatal injuries on a Ballina street in May.

    Local Partners