NOW OPEN: Suzanne Gibson has collated a history of Grafton and South Grafton's fire brigades at Schaeffer House.
Delve into Clarence's firefighting history

Kathryn Lewis
23rd Oct 2019 5:00 PM
A BUSY start to the first season has provided a stark reminder of the importance of the Clarence Valley's fire brigades, and now a new exhibition explores their history.

Suzanne Gibson from the Clarence River Historical Society has collated artefacts and documents to tell a story of the history of the Grafton and South Grafton fire brigades.

Ms Gibson said it all began when she was compiling old Daily Examiner stories about fires in the area, and it grew from there.

In 1879, the initial moves for a volunteer fire brigade began. Back then, it was housed in rooms on Pound St.

Ms Gibson has her own connection to that 140-year history. Her uncle, Max Priestly, was on the Grafton brigade.

One of Grafton's prominent firefighters was South Grafton Brigade captain from 1969 to 2001, Charlie Husking.

The exhibition includes a letter Mr Husking received from the then Member for Clarence Ian Causley, thanking him and the brigade for attending the Cowper bus crash on October 20, 1989.

Uniforms, photos and medals donated by current and retired firefighters are also on display.

Schaeffer House is open Tuesday- Thursday and Sunday from 1-4pm. More information call 66425212.

