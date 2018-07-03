Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DeMarcus Cousins is joining the Golden State Warriors in a shock free-agency move. Picture: Getty Images
DeMarcus Cousins is joining the Golden State Warriors in a shock free-agency move. Picture: Getty Images
Basketball

This move just broke the NBA

3rd Jul 2018 11:10 AM

JUST 24 hours after the basketballing world learned that LeBron James would be joining the LA Lakers, news broke that the entire competition has become meaningless.

ESPN is reporting that DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins, one the best big men in the game is joining the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.

Everyone else can compete for second place.

Fiesty guard Rajon Rondo is heading to the LA Lakers. Picture: AP
Fiesty guard Rajon Rondo is heading to the LA Lakers. Picture: AP

A day after its bombshell signing of LeBron James, Los Angeles agreed to a one-year deal with Rajon Rondo, ESPN reported on Tuesday (AEST).

The Lakers are jostling their roster, also reportedly renouncing the rights to forward Julius Randle, making him a free agent.

With Rondo as a pass-first point guard without much of a shot, he's a sensible back-up to Lonzo Ball, unless he beats out LaVar Ball's son for the job.

Last year, the 32-year-old Rondo averaged 8.3 points and 8.2 assists in 65 games with the Pelicans.

Related Items

demarcus cousins golden state warriors julius randle la lakers lebron james lonzo ball nba rajon rondo

Top Stories

    Families left reeling by Nana Glen crash

    premium_icon Families left reeling by Nana Glen crash

    News A police investigation is underway into the crash, which left a 15-year-old driver and a 12-year-old passenger hospitalised in critical conditions.

    Clarence couple serving up caffeinated cuts

    Clarence couple serving up caffeinated cuts

    News Grab and coffee and a cut - all in one place

    Court hears high speed chase drama

    premium_icon Court hears high speed chase drama

    News Three-hour pursuit results in 14 charges for reckless driver

    PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' 850m long Pacific Highway bridge

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' 850m long Pacific Highway bridge

    News Second largest bridge of Pacific Hwy upgrade build is underway

    Local Partners