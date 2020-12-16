’Demeaning’: Schoolgirls asked to kneel to check hemlines

A high school has apologised after a group of Year 7 girls were made to get in line and kneel on the ground to have their hemlines checked.

The girls from Brighton Secondary College in Brighton East, Melbourne, were asked to line up by a female teacher and get on their knees to ensure the bottom of their skirts touched the ground, the Herald Sun reported.

The incident caused outrage among a group of parents, who took to social media to call the incident "patriarchal" and a "demeaning and archaic act of public shaming". More than 150 parents jumped into the thread of comments before it was closed.

Brighton Secondary College Acting Principal Pat Gargano told news.com.au in a statement the school "unreservedly apologised" for the incident.

"This isolated incident does not reflect the school's values of respect, empathy, and integrity," Mr Gargano said.

The students were asked to kneel in a line to check their hemlines were touching the ground.

"It is not our practice to conduct uniform checks in this way and the staff member was immediately counselled as soon as we became aware.

"The school unreservedly apologised to the school community last week for the way in which the uniform check was conducted.

"In line with the Department's requirements, female students at Brighton Secondary College have the option to wear pants and shorts to school throughout the year."

The school has a dress code requiring dresses and skirts should sit on a students knee. News.com.au understands no disciplinary action was taken against any of the students over the length of their skirts.

An apology was also uploaded to the school's parent portal, Compass, saying the college was sorry for the way it had conducted the uniform check.

Originally published as 'Demeaning': Schoolgirls asked to kneel