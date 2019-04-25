Democracy bingo won

IT WAS a democratic process masquerading as a bingo tournament yesterday as a ballot for the federal election was conducted in Grafton.

The lucky winner of this particular draw was an independent candidate for the seat of Page, Fiona Leviny, whose prize was the coveted top spot on May 18 ballot papers.

"It was a lottery really,” Ms Leviny said, "but obviously it is great thing to be number one.”

The ballot for Page at the upcoming federal election will read from the top: Fiona Leviny (independent), Alison Waters (Animal Justice Party), Peter Walker (Christian Democratic Party), John Mudge (United Australia), Dan Reid (Greens), Kevin Hogan (Nationals) and Patrick Deegan (Labor).

Having worked as a scrutineer at past elections, Ms Leviny said she understood the significance of being first on the ballot paper and felt her sister was her lucky charm.

"In the past I have seen formal votes numbered one, two, three, four etc down the ballot,” she said.

"So yes, I won the lotto today on my sister's birthday.”

But Ms Leviny acknowledged there was hard work still to come if she wanted to capitalise on the initial win and show the people of Page she was a real alternative to the major parties.

"I still have to give 200 per cent in the next 25 days and I will be giving that,” she said.

"I have to get out there on the ground and hope that the people understand they have genuine choice to vote in an independent.”

In an interesting quirk, the candidates have almost been ranked according to the size of their operations, with the biggest parties being drawn at the bottom of the ballot paper.