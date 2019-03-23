Democracy for the kids

AS FAR as advertisements for democracy in action go, three generations of the one family volunteering on polling day might just take the cake.

At South Grafton Public School today the Oxenbridge clan was busy handing out how to vote cards for their party of choice, The Greens.

Continuing the family tradition of getting the kids involved early, Julie Oxenbridge was with her daughter Shanna and her young granddaughter, Sianna, who like a good future politician, refused to take questions.

"I used to hand out brochures for my dad when we he was running for council a long time ago,” said Julie Oxbridge.

"It's good to support people that are trying to make a change, especially when its positive.

"I like to support the party that I believe in and being out here fosters community spirit.”

Reflecting on her first time working at a polling station, Christian Democratic Party volunteer Ally Van Dorp, recognised that everyone was there because they wanted the best for their nation and was glad to help.

"Looking at the nation and the state we are in I want to give what I can and I would do it again,” she said

"You really see the best and the worst in people I suppose.

"But you really appreciate the people who are kind, who take you for who you are and listen what you have to say and why.

Another first-time volunteer, Garry Geary was out on the booths to help Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Steve Cansdell in his campaign and he too recognised the common cause shared between volunteers.

"I'm handing out because of what has happened to the greyhound industry, the fishing industry, the dairy farmers and the cane farmers,” he said.

"We all get along well at the booths, we have our opinions but the camaraderie is strong and this is what democracy is all about.”