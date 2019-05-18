Latasha Winters and Clare Gardner with her daughter Remi at the Junction Hill polling booth on election day.

Latasha Winters and Clare Gardner with her daughter Remi at the Junction Hill polling booth on election day. Tim Jarrett

WAS the democracy sausage a flash in the pan?

That is the question on the lips of thousands of devastated voters who turned up at polling booths yesterday. Expecting to taste a juicy sausage, voters in the Page electorate instead found barbecues were about as visible as Australian Democrats in the 2008 Senate.

In a concerning turn of events, barbecue use on election day is down over 50 percent, with many schools electing not to participate.

This may have come as a result of the ballooning pre-poll numbers which at last count were at 43 176 and could accentuate the already high youth un-enjoyment rate in Page, which is the highest in the country at 24 percent.

Clare Gardner and Latasha Winters from Junction Hill Playgroup were democracy sausage veterans but said numbers were clearly down and was affecting their ability to fund-raise.

"We also did the state election and there was a line out the door, there are definitely less people around today.” said Ms Gardner.

"We are very let down by the sales, we were very prepared.

"People need to support the community and think of the children.”

It would not just be the children affected by the lack of mystery meat at polling booths, The Daily Examiner's most read article of the whole NSW State election campaign was their review of Clarence democracy sausages.

Terry Powick and Judith Hanson behind the barbecue at the Glenreagh polling booth. Tim Jarrett

In the end there were just two barbecues visited on the day and competition was fierce between Glenreagh and Junction Hill.

Both groups provided a decent array of condiments and drinks, with Junction hill going the extra mile in providing fruit juice in addition to the traditional can of soft-drink.

However it was Glenreagh Public School P and C who blew the competition out of the park with a varied assortment of meats to accompany the democracy sausage, providing democracy eggs, democracy bacon and democracy steak.

Despite the intense rivalry between the two democracy sausage candidates, no letters threatening legal action were exchanged and both wanted what was best for voters.