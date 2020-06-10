Menu
If you feel like the Council Mixlr podcast isn’t as good as being there in the council chambers, try printing out this photo of Mayor Jim Simmons and GM Ashley Lindsay and taping it to your computer screen to get that live-action feel.
News

DEMOCRATIC DELIGHT: Double dose of council conversing

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
RATEPAYERS holding their breath in anticipation of a return to normal council procedure can breathe a little easier.

Clarence Valley Council will reintroduce their committee meetings this month as coronavirus restrictions continue to be relaxed.

The Environment Planning and Community and Corporate Governance and Works committee meetings were cancelled during the height of the coronavirus crisis in an effort to reduce contact time between staff and councillors.

The two committees enable councillors to get to the heart of issues by asking questions of staff and making recommendations – in the week preceding full council meetings – and were introduced in an effort to curb marathon sessions.

The next committee meetings will be held on June 16 from 2pm.

But in bad news for those hardcore council enthusiasts, meetings will continue to be held behind closed doors, meaning that grabbing an autograph from your favourite councillor will have to wait.

They will be continue to be broadcast live online via the Mixlr platform through the www.clarence.nsw.gov.au website.

clarence valley council council meetings grafton council chambers
Grafton Daily Examiner

