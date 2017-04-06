Demons Green look to rebuild for 2017

Six players will be missing from the Demons Green roster from last year's grand final.

HOCKEY WOMEN: Last year's first grade grand finalists McAuley White and Demons Green started their seasons in fine form, recording big wins in the first round of the season.

McAuley White kept a clean sheet defeating Village Angels 6-0, while Demons Green scored a 7-1 win against club stablemate Demons Red.

Demons Green coach Ron Chaffey said this season will be one of rebuilding for the grand finalist runner-ups, having lost six players from last year's grand final.

"Two have gone to Canada and we knew that from the start, one girl has moved to Sydney and the rest have gone off to university," he said.

Despite the player exodus, Chaffey said he was confident his side could compete in the top division this season.

"We've picked up a few players from Coffs Harbour who have been handy, and one has come across from GH Blue," he said.

"We looked good on the weekend and I was happy with that. For the first time playing together the girls had some good combinations that we will be looking to build on."