Denise's turn to sit back at Jacaranda and enjoy the ride

DENISE Slingsby will get to view the Jacaranda Float Procession from an unfamiliar spot this year - the passenger seat.

"I get to ride in a vintage car because I'm a past matron and a life member,” she said. "It's the first time I don't have to drive.”

Ms Slingsby has retired this year from her role of queen's party driver, which she has done for the past 38 years, and this year has taken the festival at her own pace.

Ms Slingsby, a life member of the festival, was recognised for her service at this year's Jacaranda Cocktail party.

"It's great not to be looking at your watch the whole time,” she said. "I went to the View club lunch, and the girls popped in, and it was nice to be able to stay enjoy the whole day, not just the 20 minutes that you get.”

Ms Slingsby said despite being chief organiser 38 years of the party, the connections she had made with the community, and the girls as well.

"There are people you meet that I would've never come across, and you might only see them every 12 months, but you always form a connection with the people you see,” she said.

"I've driven both mothers and daughters who were both in the party, and it's lovely to keep up with them. Jacaranda Thursday I met up with one of the past queens and their baby, and it's lovely they still stay in touch and recognise me.”

With her experience in the role, Ms Slingsby duties weren't just limited to getting the girls everywhere on time - although she said she's never left one behind in that time.

"I remember at the floats having these clear ponchos for the girls in case it rained, and they all said 'Oh no we can't wear that.”, but halfway down Prince Street it started to pour and they were so grateful.”

One of the essential parts of her and the queen's party role was getting around to not just Jacaranda events, but nursing homes and preschools was something Ms Slingsby said the girls came to realise after their week.

"These places, they love to see the queen's party. Often they don't get to leave their home, and it's a real highlight for them,” she said. "A lot of the time they have relatives, and they are so excited when they can tell the others that person is my granddaughter.

"I think it's very important for them to do.”

For now, Ms Slingsby is happy to take a step back, and especially this Saturday at the floats, sit back and enjoy the ride.