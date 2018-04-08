Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Allora's Matthew Denny begins his 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign today.
Allora's Matthew Denny begins his 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign today. CONTRIBUTED
Commonwealth Games

Denny ready to begin his Games shot

8th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

ALLORA'S Matthew Denny will be the first Darling Downs track-and-field competitor in action at the 2018 Commonwealth Games when he lines up in today's men's hammer throw final on the Gold Coast.

Denny becomes only the second Australian man in history to compete in two throwing events at the one Commonwealth Games when he competes for a medal at Carrara Stadium from 2pm today.

Later this week Denny contest the men's discus qualifying rounds at 10am Thursday.

The final is decided from 7.45 Friday night.

Toowoomba's Lara Nielsen will be in action on Tuesday night when the women's hammer throw final begins at 8.40.

Toowoomba's Pat Tiernan takes to the track on Friday night when he makes his bid for a Games medal in the men's 10,000m final at 9.10.

Toowoomba Chronicle
Pilley, Urquhart dumped from Games' singles draw

Pilley, Urquhart dumped from Games' singles draw

Commonwealth Games YAMBA-born cousins were both in with a shot in their respective quarter-final showdowns, but were unable to land a killer blow needed to progress in the Games.

  • 8th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
Maclean Show Carnival given the green light

Maclean Show Carnival given the green light

News Maclean Show Society announce Showmen's Carnival going ahead

Major changes to traffic conditions on Pacific Highway

Major changes to traffic conditions on Pacific Highway

News Expect delays for Harwood Bridge construction works

Aboriginal culture program welcomed in childcare centres

Aboriginal culture program welcomed in childcare centres

News Multiple childcare centres welcoming Aboriginal culture program

Local Partners