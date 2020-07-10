Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dentist Peter Agnew arrives at Brisbane Court in relation to sexual assault charges this morning. Picture: Sarah Marshall
Dentist Peter Agnew arrives at Brisbane Court in relation to sexual assault charges this morning. Picture: Sarah Marshall
Crime

Dentist found guilty of raping nurse 40 years on

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
10th Jul 2020 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was raped by a Brisbane dentist 40 years ago has said outside court that people need to know "they will be accountable no matter how long it takes".

Retired dentist Peter James Agnew, 67, was found guilty of rape and indecent assault in Brisbane District Court this morning for the crimes he committed against a young dental nurse at his Stafford clinic in 1980.

Judge Deborah Richards found Agnew guilty after a three-day trial in June.

After the verdict was read, the woman was hugged by her sister and Agnew was lead away from the dock into custody.

He will be sentenced later this month.

The former nurse said outside court that it was "surreal" to hear the verdict this morning.

"It's been long and hard," she said.

"In a workplace you expect that you can be protected. It's such a violation of duty of care and it's just been a nightmare, the whole thing.

"Nothing changes if nothing changes and people have to know they will be held accountable no matter how long ago it was.

Her sister said: "It's over now".

Originally published as Dentist found guilty of raping nurse 40 years on

More Stories

court crime dentist editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW schools going broke — Is your child’s among them?

        premium_icon NSW schools going broke — Is your child’s among them?

        Education Desperate schools across NSW are being forced to cut programs and beg charities for money just to pay for the basics. Search the list to see if your child’s school is...

        PICTURES: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

        premium_icon PICTURES: Out and about on Grafton Cup Day

        News Check out photos of everyone who came to enjoy Grafton Cup Day

        "NO BRAINS": Bookies back after bare times on track

        premium_icon "NO BRAINS": Bookies back after bare times on track

        People and Places Even the hardest heart might feel sorry for the bookies of late

        Experts call for tougher NSW measures

        Experts call for tougher NSW measures

        Health Tougher measures needed to ensure NSW can still eliminate the coronavirus