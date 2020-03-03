Departing Titan Jai Arrow says he'll put it all on the line

Queensland forward Jai Arrow wants to leave the Titans on a high. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Queensland forward Jai Arrow wants to leave the Titans on a high. Picture: Nigel Hallett

DEPARTING Gold Coast forward Jai Arrow insists he won't "put the cue in the rack" this season and wants to win over angry Titans fans before he heads to South Sydney.

Arrow started his 2020 campaign with an outstanding performance in the Gold Coast's 28-22 trial win against the Broncos last Saturday.

The Queensland State of Origin forward scored a try and was menacing with and without the ball as the Titans produced a spirited comeback win at Redcliffe.

Just before last Christmas, Arrow signed a $3.2 million contract to join South Sydney from 2021, sparking a bitter reaction from jilted Titans fans.

His management sought an immediate release for Arrow to join South Sydney, but the Titans declined the request after the Rabbitohs failed to offer a suitable player to complete a trade.

Arrow, 24, has maintained he is committed to the Gold Coast for 2020 and wants to have the biggest season of his career to farewell the Titans.

This could be a big year for Arrow and the Titans. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"One hundred per cent, that's the type of guy I want to be," he said.

"I don't want to put the cue in the rack and think I'm going down to Souths early.

"I want to do something special with the team because it's my home town. I love the club, coaching staff and players.

"I want to have the biggest year I've had for the club. I'm going to put myself in the best position physically and mentally to do that.

"I hope (the fans see that). If I put the cue in the rack then I'm a crap bloke and give it to me, but I'm not going to do that.

"I'll always put my body on the line and play with my heart. I love the game and enjoy playing for the Gold Coast.

"I'm not too worried about the end of the year. I'll focus on playing good footy and having the biggest year of my NRL career so far."

Losing Arrow was a bitter blow for the Titans, who signed the local product from Brisbane and gave him the opportunity to develop into an Origin player.

But Titans coach Justin Holbrook said at The Courier-Mail's NRL season launch the club could not match South Sydney's offer.

"We would have loved Jai to have stayed at the club. Jai made his own decision," he said.

"We gave him the best offer we could afford for his position. That's a smart way of doing it.

"You can't get too emotionally attached to it by external influences like saying you're going to build around them and they're game-changers.

"As good a player as Jai is, he's not a halfback, fullback or hooker.

"The club he's going to is trying to replace Sam Burgess, who is not a little fringe player. They are without one of their best players and need to replace him with a quality player. They've got big money free to do that.

"Jai will give his best for our club this year, I am assured of that. He has shown those signs already in the (NRL) Nines and trial on the weekend."

Maybe his departure will inspire the club? Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Titans collected last year's wooden spoon but showed courage to fight back from a 16-0 deficit to beat the Broncos.

Arrow said the Titans were a different outfit in 2020 ahead of Friday week's Round 1 clash against the Raiders in Canberra.

"I don't want to jinx us but there's a lot of courage in the team," he said.

"There's been a lot of hard work in the preseason.

"Hopefully we can play some good footy, show some heart and have fun while we're doing it."

