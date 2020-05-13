Department pours more cold water on rezone

Yamba Welding and Engineering had plans to relocate to Palmers Island which have since been rejected by the Planning Minister. Last week they launched this $4m Fisheries patrol boat.

Yamba Welding and Engineering had plans to relocate to Palmers Island which have since been rejected by the Planning Minister. Last week they launched this $4m Fisheries patrol boat.

THE possibility of boat building on Palmers Island was diminished further yesterday as the planning department plotted the possible course for industry expansion.

The Department of Planning Industry and Environment has responded to questions following their decision to reject a Yamba Welding and Engineering plan to rezone a section of Palmers Island for the purpose of boat building.

When asked whether there was a possibility an amended plan could come back the department, DPIE’s response via a spokesperson made that possibility seem unlikely.

“The Department recognises the high importance of marine-based industries to Clarence Valley’s local economy and has encouraged the proponent to work collaboratively with Council and the state agencies to identify an appropriate location to support the growth of both the proponent’s business and the local boat-building industry,” the spokesperson said.

“If an appropriate location can be identified and is consistent with local and regional strategy, the proponent may lodge a new planning proposal with Council for their consideration and if Council support it they will need to seek a Gateway Determination from the Department for it to proceed.”

They also reiterated the reasons for the rejection, highlighting its inconsitency with State and Local Government plans and strategies.

“Following a rigorous assessment process, the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment will not rezone 11.7ha of rural land for a marine-based industry at Palmers Island,” the spokesperson said.

“It was determined that the proposal does not fit with the approach to develop a cluster of local industry, as advocated by the Clarence Valley Council’s Industrial Lands Strategy (2007).

“It also contradicts Direction 11 of the North Coast Regional Plan 2036, which aims to protect and enhance productive agricultural lands.”