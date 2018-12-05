Depleted Easts still confident under lights

Easts left-arm spinner Brendan Palmer lets rip on a delivery during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between McKimm's R/E Brothers and Happy Smiles Easts.

NIGHT CRICKET: GDSC Easts has enjoyed its best start to a Premier League season in more than seven years, and club president Bret Loveday is hopeful the side can now convert its red ball form to success under lights.

The side will get its best chance to do that tonight, when it faces off against a smarting South Services side, the same team it beat in Premier League action at the weekend.

But Easts will be missing a host of regular first-grade talent including Premier League standout, keeper John Martin, returning seamer Matt Lobsey and striking all-rounder Shannon Connor.

"It is one of those things. We would love to get our best side on the paddock but life gets in the way,” Loveday said.

"We haven't got the strongest side on the paddock, but we are lucky to have a few players stepping up from the lower grades.”

Rising star Hugh Cameron has become a rock in the Easts middle order in the early part of the season, and Loveday said they would again turn to him to lead under lights.

"He is hitting consistent runs, and we need to make sure we give him every opportunity to keep doing it in all forms of the game,” he said.

South Services captain Tom Kroehnert, who was adamant that his side had been its own worst enemy, will be keen to avenge the unexpected loss at the hands of Easts.

Services opener Dylan Cleaver, who already has a century this season, will lead the way for the side.

