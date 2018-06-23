Depleted Redmen not looking for excuses

IRONMAN: Grafton Redmen centre Keaton Ingram will return to the first grade starting side as cover for the injured Mitch Lollback at fullback as the Redmen travel away to Kempsey.

RUGBY UNION: When the Grafton Redmen take to the field today, there is a lot riding on the shoulders of one of the strongest teams in the Mid-North Coast Rugby Union competition.

The first- and second-grade teams are staring down the barrel of a game that could push into a guaranteed top-two spot. But before they get there, they'll be battling the Kempsey Cannonballs tooth and nail to the try line.

With the Coffs Harbour Snappers taking on the Hastings Valley Vikings, first-grade coach Craig Howe said if the Snappers win, the Redmen won't have everything all wrapped up for a spot in the finals, but it will be pretty close.

"We rate the Snappers as our main opposition," he said. "We're focusing on guaranteeing ourselves a spot in finals."

While they might be undefeated and enjoying their best start to a season this side of the millennium, Howe said the team would not walk into their game against Kempsey complacent.

The Cannonballs might only have one win to their name this season, but Howe said facing them on their home turf could be a difficult task.

"When we go to Kempsey, they are hard to beat," he said. "They're also very tough in the back. They tend to have a stronger side."

The Redmen will be far from full strength, with key players out through injury and family commitments. But Howe is still confident in the strength of his first-grade outfit.

"It's a good test of depth for us. We're at the business end of the season and it will be good to see those blokes step up when we need them most," he said.

Keaton Ingram will return to the Redmen top grade at fullback with Mitch Lollback still out with injury, while Ryan Spies and Trevor Walters will take up position on the wing. Beau Deleiuen will get a start in the breakaway position

After several strong weeks in first grade, Howe said Redmen centre Greg "Action" Jackson would be a key player if they were to come away with a win.

The Redmen Rubies will also take on the Cannonballs in their third game since joining the Mid-North Coast competition.

Howe said the team was the best addition to the club in a long time.

"They're only going to get better and that's the main thing," he said.

"It's all about learning the game for them, and they are certainly fitting in with our club."

GAME DAY: Grafton Redmen v Kempsey Cannonballs at Ian Walton Rugby Park, Cresent Head. Three grades kick off from 1.30pm.

First Grade

1. Jack Anderson

2. Zac Mason-Gale

3. Dan Blackman

4. Nick Collie

5. Angus Howard

6. Beau Deleiuen

7. Kevin Weeks

8. Ed McGrath

9. Dom Bullock

10. Kyle Hancock (c)

11. Trevor Walters

12. Greg Jackson

13. Josh Nagle

14. Ryan Spies

15. Keaton Ingram

16. Jackson Page

17. Angus McDonald

18. Luke Deleiuen

Coach: Craig Howe