The $21.7 million bill Clarence Valley residents will foot

TAKING SHAPE: The development of the new Clarence Valley Council superdepot in South Grafton is nearing its completion date. Adam Hourigan

THE final bill to Clarence Valley ratepayers for the controversial super depot at South Grafton, which will be close to $21.7 million, was revealed in two reports to Clarence Valley Council today.

The council will look at report tying up the loose ends of the project which is scheduled for completion in December.

The controversial project has rarely been out of the news since work began last year. Discovery of asbestos on the site in November 2016 blew out both the budget and the construction timelines with remediation of the site finally settled at $7.441million in addition to $14.625 million construction costs.

This afternoon the council will vote on a report dealing with some of the issues needed to finalise the project.

The minutes of the depot project control group has the finalised cost of the project, excluding the remediation.

The PCG said the final stages of the work, the hardstand subgrade for the site should begin this week, weather permitting. Roofing and cladding work is also progressing.

The council has identified a $50,000 saving in furniture and fittings for the depot through a combination of alternate suppliers and sourcing different items. But it has agreed to an $18,348 variation in the project management costs because of the delays in construction on the project.

The council has agreed to five variations over the life of the project, increasing project management costs for construction by more than $28,000. There was another $39,000 variation for sewage plant remediation.

The council reported not that electricity supply continues to be a project risk because of Essential Energy's changing requirements and the associated design and administrative requirements associated with these changes.

Interim alternate supply arrangements were being investigated as a contingency plan.

It also said a number of subcontractors have raised claims with the principle contractor of price escalation due to the delay in the works (as a result of the remediation) from when they provided their initial quotations.