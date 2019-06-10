Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack Marc Stapelberg
News

Deputy down to deliver

Tim Howard
by
10th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has promised the Clarence Valley Council a confirmation of the government's delivery of election promises.

Earlier this week Mr McCormack met with council general managers on the NSW North Coast to confirm pledges made during the election campaign.

But Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay was on leave and unable to attend the meeting.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the Mr McCormack planned to discuss the delivery of more than $8million worth of election promises for the Clarence.

"I brought Michael McCormack here to discuss the delivery and timings of these projects with the Clarence Valley Council," Mr Hogan said.

  • Grafton Riverfront Precinct $6.5m.
  • Grafton Radiation Therapy Centre.
  • Grafton Youth Industry Training Hub.
  • Ken Leeson Oval upgrade $500k.
  • Yamba Sports Complex, $500k.
  • Two Middle Creek Bridges, one at Sherwood Creek Road and the other at Kungala Road, $630k.

He said Thursday's meeting was focused on the logistical rollout and timing of delivering election commitments.

After the meeting McCormack's office said it would contact the council to liaise on the rollout of commitments made during the election.

Before the meeting the leader of the Nationals said he also wanted to hear about councils' wants and needs, specifically regarding infrastructure.

"There are a few wooden bridges that need replacing, rivers need traversing and we have a program to replacing them one by one, district by district, and we are getting it done in conjunction with the NSW Government," Mr McCormack said.

In regards to support for small and medium businesses, Mr Hogan said he will be helping local entrepreneurs to connect to their markets.

"There are two ways that can happen, one is the Pacific Highway as a physical connection, and that will be completed by next year, and online; fibre to the curb is getting connected at the front of my office right now, and I think that's going to revitalise the CBD," he said.

Mr McCormack said another priority for local government managers was roads.

"We have a $4.5 billion fund and we have put another billion dollars into it as part of the latest budget.

"We will identify those regional roads - not necessarily the highways - but the byways leaking into the highways to get products from paddock to port to take advantage of all the free trade agreements that we have been able to broker."

clarence valley council michael mccormack politics prime minister
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Statistics reveal serious problem for Valley

    premium_icon Statistics reveal serious problem for Valley

    Crime In the past decade, there has been a 930 per cent increase

    • 10th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
    Bowlo gets psychedelic to rock Yamba

    premium_icon Bowlo gets psychedelic to rock Yamba

    News Weather turns it on to help festival go from strength to strength

    Helicopter aids in search for lost woman

    premium_icon Helicopter aids in search for lost woman

    News Woman found after spending night in car

    Amazing footage of rail bridge coming down

    premium_icon Amazing footage of rail bridge coming down

    News First day of work on rail bridge ahead of schedule