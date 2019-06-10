Deputy down to deliver

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has promised the Clarence Valley Council a confirmation of the government's delivery of election promises.

Earlier this week Mr McCormack met with council general managers on the NSW North Coast to confirm pledges made during the election campaign.

But Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay was on leave and unable to attend the meeting.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the Mr McCormack planned to discuss the delivery of more than $8million worth of election promises for the Clarence.

"I brought Michael McCormack here to discuss the delivery and timings of these projects with the Clarence Valley Council," Mr Hogan said.

Grafton Riverfront Precinct $6.5m.

Grafton Radiation Therapy Centre.

Grafton Youth Industry Training Hub.

Ken Leeson Oval upgrade $500k.

Yamba Sports Complex, $500k.

Two Middle Creek Bridges, one at Sherwood Creek Road and the other at Kungala Road, $630k.

He said Thursday's meeting was focused on the logistical rollout and timing of delivering election commitments.

After the meeting McCormack's office said it would contact the council to liaise on the rollout of commitments made during the election.

Before the meeting the leader of the Nationals said he also wanted to hear about councils' wants and needs, specifically regarding infrastructure.

"There are a few wooden bridges that need replacing, rivers need traversing and we have a program to replacing them one by one, district by district, and we are getting it done in conjunction with the NSW Government," Mr McCormack said.

In regards to support for small and medium businesses, Mr Hogan said he will be helping local entrepreneurs to connect to their markets.

"There are two ways that can happen, one is the Pacific Highway as a physical connection, and that will be completed by next year, and online; fibre to the curb is getting connected at the front of my office right now, and I think that's going to revitalise the CBD," he said.

Mr McCormack said another priority for local government managers was roads.

"We have a $4.5 billion fund and we have put another billion dollars into it as part of the latest budget.

"We will identify those regional roads - not necessarily the highways - but the byways leaking into the highways to get products from paddock to port to take advantage of all the free trade agreements that we have been able to broker."