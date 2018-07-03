Menu
Cr Tim Dwyer.
Cr Tim Dwyer. Warren Lynam
Deputy Mayor dials into carpark debate from lunch

3rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
DEPUTY Mayor Tim Dwyer says calling in from a fundraiser lunch at Allan Langer's Caloundra restaurant while other councillors held a special meeting was the right thing to do.

Sunshine Coast councillors met in Nambour on Friday afternoon to discuss progress on the Brisbane Rd carpark redevelopment and plans for an international broadband cable.

Cr Dwyer took part in debate and voted on resolutions by telephone link, the first time he had done so in his local government career.

He was at Alfie's Moo Char and Bar for one of the restaurant's quarterly Alfie's Mudcrab Luncheons.

All other councillors and Mayor Mark Jamieson were in the council chambers for the confidential discussion.

Cr Dwyer said he had paid $150 for a ticket to attend the lunch weeks before councillors received notification of the special meeting.

He said he stayed "off the drink" and had a steak for lunch.

"I'd paid my money and there was no way of knowing they were going to call a meeting at 3pm on a Friday," Cr Dwyer said.

He said he called in about 2.55pm for the 3pm meeting and hung up when the meeting ended about 5.15pm.

"Instead of drinking beers and listening to performers on the day... I was out on the phone."

Cr Dwyer said he had hoped to catch the end of the lunch, which featured some guest speakers, but it finished before the council meeting ended.

"I've chosen to meet that meeting obligation.

"I certainly know I've done nothing wrong.

"I think it's a good thing."

