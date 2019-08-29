Deputy Mayor's 'blood boils' over pensioner rebate

COUNCIL has expressed disappointment at being unable to provide feedback on a critical pensioner concession.

After the Office of Local Government invited feedback on the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunals' report into the review of the Local Government Rating System, Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley moved a motion to have council express disappointment there was no further consultation on the pensioner concession.

Clarence Valley Council was able to provide feedback on a raft of recommendations by IPART but could not comment on a proposal to introduce a scheme to allow eligible pensioners to defer their rates up to $1000.

Cr Kingsley was scathing in his assessment of the scheme which he said appeared "has been decided” and involved indexing the rates to CPI to be paid when the house was sold.

"Not only is the recommendation to remove the current $250 concession in lieu of the deferral...but it will also be charged interest until the full amount is recovered,” he said.

"So the financial legacy the pensioner was hoping to leave to their families may be eaten up in deferred rate charges as well as interest.”

Cr Karen Toms as "devils advocate” said while she agreed with the motion on the principle that they had not been able to provide feedback, she was "a little bit torn” as the council spend around $1 million on pensioner subsidies each year.

"I actually quite liked the idea of perhaps deferring it. I know it sounds mercenary perhaps but the reality is that house is going to be sold one day. I am torn a little bit.” she said.

Back in 2017 when the issue was last raised, council did not support the recommendation to introduce rate deferrals and said it was "Council's strong view pensioner concession must be fully funded by the State Government.”

"A rate deferral scheme is problematic in local government areas with a high proportion of pensioners and low property values as it may result in less than full recovery of deferred debts from sale of properties and create cash flow issues for the Council.” the resolution from the October 18 meeting stated.

Cr Kingsley reiterated the sentiments of that resolution when he expressed his displeasure at how the original concessions had "not been increased since the commencement of the Local Government Act in 1993.”

"It (the subsidy) has not increased in line with the annual rate peg, let alone increased with the cost of living.”

"What makes my blood boil over this recommendation is many of the current affected pensioners and probably many of those over the past 26 years have probably put their lives on the lives on the line for this country and they've asked nothing in return.”

"If the IPART report and its recommendations are adopted down the track, which I expect they will be, the Government and those that are making these recommendations should hang their heads in shame.”

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis had been contacted for comment but did not respond before publication.