Deputy PM pressured by Labor to deliver for GKI

IT'S days like yesterday when Shadow Minister for Regional Services Stephen Jones really loves his job.

Mr Jones and the Minister for Infrastructure Michael McCormack were challenged last week by Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson to visit Great Keppel Island to see first hand the tourism potential and understand the island's infrastructure needs.

The challenge was the latest of Mr Robertson's efforts to attract the Federal Government's attention to the island to secure funding to support the Queensland Government's GKI revitalisation efforts.

Mr Robertson said more federal funding meant more more jobs, more visitors and more money going into the Capricorn Coast.

Blown away by the beauty he saw during his GKI visit with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig, Mr Jones said he was keen to harness the island's untapped tourism potential which "sells itself".

"It's got pristine beaches, white sand, crystal blue water, you can swim all year round, you can fish, you can dive, you can sail, it's not over developed, it's a 20 minute boat ride, it's got so much to offer," Mr Jones said.

"I think it could be a tourism bonanza for Central Queensland and if it's done sympathetically to the environment, it could bring hundreds of thousands of visitors, creating jobs and economic opportunities."

Mr Jones said while it was the job of private sector to build tourist developments, it was the job of governments to provide the core infrastructure.

Great Keppel Island: Andrew Brown speaking about the demolition work on Great Keppel Island.

"I'll be heading back to Canberra tonight to see what we can do to get behind the water and power infrastructure that is needed," he said.

Mr McCormack responded to Mr Robertson's challenge to visit GKI.

"While it is good to see Federal Labor has worked out there is more to Queensland than inner city Brisbane, I am disappointed they continue to play politics with local infrastructure projects," Mr McCormack said.

"Michelle Landry is a fierce advocate for the community of Capricornia and will always fight for projects that the community expects and deserves."

He said the facts spoke for themselves with money secured for Capricornia projects including the Rockhampton Ring Road and Third Bridge, Rookwood Weir and the South Rockhampton Levee.

"Our Liberal and Nationals Government is proud to back infrastructure projects that stack up and represent value for taxpayers' money," he said.

"Should the Queensland Government submit an application to a future round of the Regional Growth Fund, or another of the Government's various grants programs, for this project, that meets the eligibility criteria and economic growth claims justified it would be given consideration along with any other project - because that it was good governments do."

It is understood that the GKI project didn't meet the Regional Growth Fund's eligibility benchmarks because it lacked evidence to justify its economic growth claims.