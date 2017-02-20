Deputy premier drops into South Grafton business

THE NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro dropped into some familiar territory this morning during his street walk in Skinner St, South Grafton.

Mr Barilaro and the Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, dropped into Farmer Lou's and chatted with owner Lou Felice and his family Maria, Paul and Tina.

Mr Barilaro, whose seat is Monaro in the state's south, said there were many Sicilians in his electorate who had set up businesses similar to Farmer Lou's.

Mr Felice said it was exciting to have the deputy premier walk into his shop.

"It's good to see somone like him out meeting everyday people," he said.

Just before the street walk Mr Barilaro had announced a $48,900 to the New School of Arts in South Grafton to upgrade its community hall.

After leaving South Grafton, the deputy premier and Mr Gulaptis were going to Prince St cafe Heart and Soul before heading to I-Scream, where Daily Examiner editor Adam Hourigan will talk to Mr Barilaro.