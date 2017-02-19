Deputy premier in Clarence Valley tomorrow

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro during question time at NSW Parliament in Sydney, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Berejiklian was elected Premier by her party room after Mike Baird announced his shock resignation.(AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

DEPUTY Premier John Barilaro will make his first visit to the Clarence Valley since his promotion to the leadership of the NSW Nationals tomorrow

The Minister for Regional NSW and Minister for Skills and Minister for Small Business will be accompanied by Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis in street walks with businesses in Grafton and the Lower River as well as a lunchtime reception.

It is his first visit to the area since replacing Troy Grant as the leader of the NSW National Party in a change triggered by Mike Baird's resignation

The Daily Examiner will being speaking to Mr Barilaro about the direction the National Party is seeking for the Clarence Valley, and other questions - and we're asking you to contribute.

If you've got something you'd like the deputy premier to answer, leave a comment here and we'll put the questions to him.