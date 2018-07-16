Deputy premier meets with unpaid subcontractors

State Member for the Clarence Chris Gulaptis and NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

THE 23 local Pacific Highway sub-contractors owed $7.3 million in unpaid invoices are meeting with NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro from 10.30am today.

The deputy premier's office was tight-lipped about the likely outcome of the meeting, but was happy to use the word "positive" to describe its intent.

The sub-contractors have been battling to recover more than $7.3 million for work completed on the highway last year prior to the collapse of a principle contractor, Queensland construction firm Ostwald Bros.

The deputy premier will hold a press conference at 11.30am at the Coffs Harbour Ex-Services Club.