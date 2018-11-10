Menu
Images from the Iluka Ambulance Action Group public meeting with deputy premier John Barilaro at the Iluka Bowling Club.
Deputy premier sets date for Iluka ambulance meeting

Adam Hourigan
4th Dec 2018 7:38 AM
IT WAS their Christmas wish, and now the Iluka community is hoping the deputy premier will come bringing the biggest present of all.

The Deputy Premier John Barilaro has honoured his commitment to return to Iluka before Christmas with an answer in response to the community's calls for an Ambulance Station, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

"I brought the Deputy Premier to Iluka last month so he could hear the community's case for an Ambulance service and he gave them an undertaking he would go away and examine the data and come back to meet with them before Christmas," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I am delighted John has honoured that promise in what is a particularly busy time of the year as I know the community is anxious to hear his answer.

"I look forward to once again welcoming my good friend and colleague to my electorate in what we all hope will be positive news."

The Deputy Premier will meet with the community at Iluka Bowling Club on Monday December 10 at 2.45pm.

